Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atento’s earnings. Atento reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 236.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atento will report full-year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $2.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Atento.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter. Atento had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 132.40%. The company had revenue of $327.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.00 million.

ATTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Atento from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atento in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Atento in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atento from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Atento by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Atento by 19.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in Atento in the fourth quarter worth $5,900,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atento during the fourth quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Atento by 40,368.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the period.

Atento stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $14.22. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,196. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The firm has a market cap of $213.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.86. Atento has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $32.00.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

