Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ATHX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ATHX opened at $0.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.83. The stock has a market cap of $65.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -1.29. Athersys has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.81.

Athersys ( NASDAQ:ATHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Athersys will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel A. Camardo bought 132,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $102,256.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Athersys by 31.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in Athersys by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Athersys by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Athersys by 2.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 441,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Athersys by 113.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares during the last quarter. 22.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

