Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) PT Lowered to $134.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $134.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.56.

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded up $1.34 on Monday, reaching $113.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,134. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $85.80 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.49. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.48.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

