Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) CEO Purchases $163,000.00 in Stock

Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) CEO David J. Field purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,258,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,310,940.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEARCA AUD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $231.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.44. Audacy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $4.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.64.

Get Audacy alerts:

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Audacy had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 1.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Audacy, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AUD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Audacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on Audacy from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scott Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Audacy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Audacy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Audacy during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Audacy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Audacy by 420.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 19,321 shares in the last quarter. 50.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Audacy (Get Rating)

Audacy, Inc, a multi-platform audio content and entertainment company, engages in the radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others, as well as offers integrated marketing solutions across its broadcast, digital, podcast, and event platforms.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Audacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.