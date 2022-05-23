AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Sidoti raised AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded AudioCodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on AudioCodes from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

NASDAQ AUDC opened at $21.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $671.79 million, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.23. AudioCodes has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35.

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $66.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.46 million. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 12.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AudioCodes will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUDC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 133,157 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25,327 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 78,967 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 164,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

