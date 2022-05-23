Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Augmedix Inc. is a provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support. Augmedix Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Augmedix in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.85.

AUGX stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.20. 42,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,742. Augmedix has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.28 million and a PE ratio of -3.67.

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter. Augmedix had a negative net margin of 77.52% and a negative return on equity of 251.74%. As a group, analysts predict that Augmedix will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUGX. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Augmedix during the first quarter valued at about $779,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Augmedix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Augmedix by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 22,994 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Augmedix by 577.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 124,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 106,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Augmedix by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 106,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 14,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.

