Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) will announce ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.25). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 253.66% and a negative return on equity of 43.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS.

AUPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Shares of AUPH traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.93. The company had a trading volume of 108,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,102. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.59. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $33.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,080.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,621,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,006 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $29,784,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 262.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,694,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after buying an additional 1,227,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,640,000 after buying an additional 918,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7,641.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 768,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after buying an additional 758,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

