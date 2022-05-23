Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.53.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.60 to C$3.90 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 684.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $2.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $10.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.64. The stock has a market cap of $657.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.86.

About Aurora Cannabis (Get Rating)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.