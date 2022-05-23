Aurora Energy Metals Limited (ASX:1AE) Insider Buys A$24,750.00 in Stock

Aurora Energy Metals Limited (ASX:1AE – Get Rating) insider Greg Cochran bought 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,750.00 ($17,307.69).
About Aurora Energy Metals (Get Rating)
Aurora Energy Metals Limited operates as an exploration company. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits. The company holds a 100% legal and beneficial interest in the Aurora Energy Metals Project comprising 207 granted mining claims in southeast Oregon, the United States. Aurora Energy Metals Limited was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.
