Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on May 23rd, 2022

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSKGet Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $225.00 price objective on the software company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $275.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Autodesk from $286.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

Shares of ADSK opened at $191.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $175.41 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.83 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.42 and its 200-day moving average is $238.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSKGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,846,439,000 after purchasing an additional 230,892 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,786,922 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,470,795,000 after buying an additional 333,863 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,854,152,000 after buying an additional 1,365,221 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,641,953,000 after acquiring an additional 902,168 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $1,504,904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

