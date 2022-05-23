Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given New $255.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSKGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $295.00 to $255.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ADSK. Barclays cut their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Europe reduced their target price on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.75.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $191.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.01. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $175.41 and a twelve month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSKGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,846,439,000 after buying an additional 230,892 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,786,922 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,470,795,000 after buying an additional 333,863 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,854,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,221 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,641,953,000 after acquiring an additional 902,168 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,504,904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

