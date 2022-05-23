Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Lowered to $230.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on May 23rd, 2022

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSKGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $285.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ADSK. Barclays cut their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Europe cut their target price on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

ADSK stock opened at $191.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.83 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.01. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $175.41 and a 1 year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSKGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.