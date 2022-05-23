Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Lowered to $230.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $285.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ADSK. Barclays cut their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Europe cut their target price on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

ADSK stock opened at $191.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.83 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.01. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $175.41 and a 1 year high of $344.39.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

