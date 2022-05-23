Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avalo Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage precision medicine company which discovers, develops and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with significant unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology and rare genetic diseases. Avalo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cerecor, is based in WAYNE, Pa. “

Get Avalo Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AVTX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Avalo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $0.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of AVTX traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.32. 212,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10. Avalo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $3.70.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,242.16% and a negative return on equity of 332.13%. On average, analysts predict that Avalo Therapeutics will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 684,000 shares of company stock valued at $477,110. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,702 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases. It develops AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as inflammatory bowel disease, including moderate to severe Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avalo Therapeutics (AVTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.