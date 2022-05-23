Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) vs. Cancer Treatment (OTCMKTS:CTHZ) Head to Head Contrast

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) and Cancer Treatment (OTCMKTS:CTHZ – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.0% of Aveanna Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Aveanna Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 56.1% of Cancer Treatment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Aveanna Healthcare and Cancer Treatment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aveanna Healthcare -5.70% 8.90% 2.89% Cancer Treatment N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Aveanna Healthcare and Cancer Treatment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aveanna Healthcare 0 2 8 1 2.91 Cancer Treatment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aveanna Healthcare currently has a consensus target price of $8.91, suggesting a potential upside of 209.34%. Given Aveanna Healthcare’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aveanna Healthcare is more favorable than Cancer Treatment.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aveanna Healthcare and Cancer Treatment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aveanna Healthcare $1.68 billion 0.32 -$117.04 million ($0.52) -5.54 Cancer Treatment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cancer Treatment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aveanna Healthcare.

Summary

Aveanna Healthcare beats Cancer Treatment on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aveanna Healthcare (Get Rating)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc., a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals. The company operates through three segments: Private Duty Services (PDS), Home Health & Hospice (HHH), and Medical Solutions (MS). The PDS segment offers PDN services, which include in-home skilled nursing services to medically fragile children; nursing services in school settings in which its caregivers accompany patients to school; services to patients in its pediatric day healthcare centers; and employer of record support and personal care services, as well as in-clinic and home-based pediatric therapy services, such as physical, occupational, and speech services. The HHH segment provides home health services, including in-home skilled nursing services; physical, occupational, and speech therapy services; and medical social and aide services, as well as hospice services for patients and their families when a life-limiting illness no longer responds to cure-oriented treatments. The MS segment offers enteral nutrition supplies and other products to adults and children delivered on a periodic or as-needed basis. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Cancer Treatment (Get Rating)

Cancer Treatment Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in providing IT-enabled services; the exploitation of an invention related to the on-site production of chlorine gas and related compounds; and providing radiation therapy, diagnostic imaging, and other medical related services. The company, through a 50% interest in a joint venture, offers IT-enabled services, including medical transcriptions, billing and collecting, bookkeeping, and claims processing services. The company enables users to manufacture chlorine on-site and when needed through its device. It has a 51% interest in a radiation therapy center located in Logan, West Virginia. In addition, through its wholly owned subsidiary, CTI Management Corp., the company's president provides management services. The company is based in Carson City, Nevada.

