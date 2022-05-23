Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDMO. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Avid Bioservices from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

In other Avid Bioservices news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 1,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $28,657.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $99,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,309 shares of company stock worth $352,347. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,669,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285,265 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter worth $28,338,000. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter worth $22,535,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 18.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,691,000 after purchasing an additional 677,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,694,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,441,000 after purchasing an additional 494,638 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDMO opened at $12.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.99. Avid Bioservices has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $34.51. The firm has a market cap of $781.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.13 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $31.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

