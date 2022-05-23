Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.23% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

NASDAQ AVID opened at $26.73 on Monday. Avid Technology has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.38.

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 36.00%. The business had revenue of $100.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avid Technology will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Christian Asmar purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.73 per share, with a total value of $6,182,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,131,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,369,240.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $158,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVID. Brahman Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Avid Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,130,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the first quarter worth $20,908,000. Cowbird Capital LP increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 67.4% during the third quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 890,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,749,000 after acquiring an additional 358,417 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 70.6% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 739,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,781,000 after acquiring an additional 305,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,355,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,716,000 after acquiring an additional 271,973 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

