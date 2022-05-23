Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $120.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AXON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.60.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $99.40 on Monday. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $82.49 and a one year high of $209.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.16 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $256.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $683,262.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 360,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,823,882.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth $35,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

