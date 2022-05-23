Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Azenta Inc. is a provider of life sciences solutions. The company provides reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions. Azenta Inc., formerly known as Brooks Automation Inc., is based in CHELMSFORD, Mass. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on AZTA. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Azenta from $106.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Azenta from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Azenta in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of AZTA traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.77. The stock had a trading volume of 13,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,755. Azenta has a 1 year low of $61.35 and a 1 year high of $124.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.73.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.10 million. Azenta had a net margin of 301.05% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Azenta will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.

