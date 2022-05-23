Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Azenta Inc. is a provider of life sciences solutions. The company provides reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions. Azenta Inc., formerly known as Brooks Automation Inc., is based in CHELMSFORD, Mass. “
Several other research firms also recently commented on AZTA. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Azenta from $106.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Azenta from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Azenta in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.
Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.10 million. Azenta had a net margin of 301.05% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Azenta will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.
About Azenta (Get Rating)
Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Azenta (AZTA)
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- The Institutions Go Long Saia, Inc In Q2
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Azenta (AZTA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.