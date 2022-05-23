Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.09-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $140.00 million-$150.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.38 million.

NASDAQ AZTA opened at $69.62 on Monday. Azenta has a twelve month low of $61.35 and a twelve month high of $124.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Azenta alerts:

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Azenta had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 301.05%. The company had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Azenta’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Azenta will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Azenta in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Azenta from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Azenta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Azenta from $106.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Azenta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.