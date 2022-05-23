B. Riley Lowers Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Price Target to $5.00

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

MBIO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mustang Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of MBIO opened at $0.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.30. The company has a current ratio of 11.51, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mustang Bio has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $4.06. The company has a market cap of $71.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.77.

Mustang Bio ( NASDAQ:MBIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Mustang Bio will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Mustang Bio by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,449,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,470 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Mustang Bio by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,318,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 758,185 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mustang Bio by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,754,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 736,952 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Mustang Bio during the third quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Mustang Bio by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 306,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 192,148 shares during the period. 27.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

