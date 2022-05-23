B. Riley Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Applied Blockchain in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.86) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.59). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Applied Blockchain’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on APLD. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Applied Blockchain in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Applied Blockchain in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Applied Blockchain in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Applied Blockchain stock opened at $3.65 on Monday. Applied Blockchain has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $34.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.25.

In other Applied Blockchain news, Director Virginia Moore purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $114,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 267,617 shares in the company, valued at $612,842.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wes Cummins purchased 263,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $608,782.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 263,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,782.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 324,572 shares of company stock valued at $755,821. Company insiders own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Applied Blockchain, Inc engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc in April 2021. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

