B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.28.

BTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $6.00 price objective on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth $3,433,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in B2Gold by 2,655.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 476,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 458,927 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 503,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 93,224 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $4.12 on Monday. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

