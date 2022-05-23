Baader Bank Reiterates “€22.00” Price Target for Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ)

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ – Get Rating) has been given a €22.00 ($22.92) target price by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DEQ. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($22.92) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.50 ($18.23) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Warburg Research set a €24.20 ($25.21) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.50 ($18.23) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Deutsche EuroShop alerts:

DEQ traded down €0.38 ($0.40) on Monday, hitting €15.63 ($16.28). 98,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,238. The firm has a market cap of $965.68 million and a PE ratio of 15.54. Deutsche EuroShop has a twelve month low of €13.26 ($13.81) and a twelve month high of €21.68 ($22.58). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of €15.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.00.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche EuroShop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche EuroShop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.