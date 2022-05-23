Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to report $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.86. Bank of America reported earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bank of America.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,369,557,000 after buying an additional 5,015,041 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,985,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,146 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,855,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,960,563,000 after purchasing an additional 634,955 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $3,938,246,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,699,000 after purchasing an additional 603,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,455,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,884,977. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $291.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $50.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of America (BAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.