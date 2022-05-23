Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to report $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.86. Bank of America reported earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bank of America.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,369,557,000 after buying an additional 5,015,041 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,985,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,146 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,855,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,960,563,000 after purchasing an additional 634,955 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $3,938,246,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,699,000 after purchasing an additional 603,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.
Bank of America stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,455,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,884,977. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $291.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $50.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.25.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.
Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of America (BAC)
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- The Institutions Go Long Saia, Inc In Q2
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of America (BAC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.