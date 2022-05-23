Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.75 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bankinter from €5.50 ($5.85) to €6.10 ($6.49) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Bankinter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.52.
About Bankinter (Get Rating)
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.
