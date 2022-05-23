Barclays Boosts Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $310.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CI. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.20.

CI opened at $259.49 on Monday. Cigna has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $271.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.78.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 22.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $61,291.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,998 shares of company stock valued at $37,628,011 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Cigna during the first quarter worth $30,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Cigna by 6,200.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

