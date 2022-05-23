Barclays Downgrades Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) to Equal Weight

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TCEHY. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Tencent from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Investec downgraded shares of Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tencent from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.44.

Get Tencent alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCEHY opened at $44.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $425.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.27 and its 200-day moving average is $54.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Tencent has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $81.35.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.