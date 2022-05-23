Barclays Lowers Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target to $26.00

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Barclays from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GOOS. OTR Global cut Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Veritas Investment Research raised Canada Goose from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Canada Goose from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.55.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

NYSE GOOS opened at $20.31 on Monday. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.21.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.46 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Canada Goose by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Canada Goose by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Canada Goose by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Canada Goose by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose (Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.