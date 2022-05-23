Barclays Lowers CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $182.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $255.00 to $182.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.36% from the company’s previous close.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $148.74 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of -144.41 and a beta of 1.44.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $4,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $15,229,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $384,930,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $348,527,000. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,306,000 after buying an additional 1,271,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $229,834,000. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

