Barclays Lowers SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $28.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.04% from the stock’s current price.

S has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.81.

SentinelOne stock opened at $24.77 on Monday. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $78.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.57.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 108,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $3,868,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 405,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $14,592,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,576,545 shares of company stock valued at $55,009,239 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SentinelOne by 383.0% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

