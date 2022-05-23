Barclays Lowers V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $48.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $63.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VFC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $74.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $47.32 on Monday. V.F. has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.03.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). V.F. had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 57,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,762,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,578,614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021,816 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 108,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,074,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

