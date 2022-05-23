Barrington Research Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 18th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the business services provider will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). Barrington Research also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.45 million. The company’s revenue was up 564.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on National CineMedia in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on National CineMedia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National CineMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of National CineMedia stock opened at $1.27 on Monday. National CineMedia has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $5.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68. The stock has a market cap of $103.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 81.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 363.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 38.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $44,790.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.85%.

National CineMedia Company Profile (Get Rating)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

