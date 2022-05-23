Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bath & Body Works in a report issued on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.15.

NYSE BBWI opened at $38.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.66. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 83.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 119.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

