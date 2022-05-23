Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) PT Lowered to $54.00 at Citigroup

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $87.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $81.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $38.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.66.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 83.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $1,531,646,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $468,997,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $382,655,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $306,482,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth about $267,351,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.