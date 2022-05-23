Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.09 Billion

Brokerages expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) to announce $2.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.01 billion and the highest is $2.13 billion. Bausch Health Companies reported sales of $2.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full-year sales of $8.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $8.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 649.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

BHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

NYSE:BHC opened at $9.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average of $23.34. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.62. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $32.54.

In other news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $84,624.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 1,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $35,393.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,328.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,668 shares of company stock valued at $378,570 over the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

