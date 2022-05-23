Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.09 Billion

Brokerages expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) to announce $2.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.01 billion and the highest is $2.13 billion. Bausch Health Companies reported sales of $2.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full-year sales of $8.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $8.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bausch Health Companies.
Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 649.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:BHC opened at $9.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average of $23.34. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.62. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $32.54.
In other news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $84,624.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 1,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $35,393.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,328.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,668 shares of company stock valued at $378,570 over the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.
About Bausch Health Companies (Get Rating)
Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
