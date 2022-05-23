Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) has been given a €100.00 ($104.17) target price by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.12% from the stock’s previous close.

BMW has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €112.00 ($116.67) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($104.17) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($140.63) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($93.75) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($102.08) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €103.13 ($107.42).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR:BMW opened at €77.45 ($80.68) on Monday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €67.58 ($70.40) and a fifty-two week high of €100.42 ($104.60). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €77.83 and its 200 day moving average price is €85.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.21. The stock has a market cap of $46.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.