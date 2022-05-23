BCE (NYSE:BCE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.57-$2.69 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.69 billion-$19.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.86 billion.

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,502. BCE has a 12 month low of $48.12 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The firm has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.08 and a 200-day moving average of $53.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 15.75%. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins increased their target price on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Argus increased their price target on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in BCE by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in BCE by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. 44.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

