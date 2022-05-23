Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.15-$11.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.50 billion-$18.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.63 billion.

Several research firms have commented on BDX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $275.63.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of BDX traded up $4.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $257.26. 11,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,168. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $260.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.81. The company has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $235.13 and a 1 year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.89%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 10.7% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 368.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,118,000 after buying an additional 198,435 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 26.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,121,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $706,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Becton, Dickinson and (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.