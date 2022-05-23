Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK) Insider Acquires £25,000 in Stock

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK – Get Rating) insider Trond Williksen bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £25,000 ($30,818.54).

Benchmark stock traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 48.70 ($0.60). The company had a trading volume of 304,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,847. Benchmark Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 39 ($0.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 65.90 ($0.81). The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.29. The company has a market cap of £342.83 million and a P/E ratio of -18.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 47.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 53.74.

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that supports the development of food and farming industries in the United Kingdom, Norway, the Faroe Islands, Ecuador, India, Greece, Singapore, Chile, Turkey, rest of the Europe, and internationally.

