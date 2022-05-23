Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK) Insider Acquires £25,000 in Stock

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK – Get Rating) insider Trond Williksen bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £25,000 ($30,818.54).
Benchmark stock traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 48.70 ($0.60). The company had a trading volume of 304,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,847. Benchmark Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 39 ($0.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 65.90 ($0.81). The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.29. The company has a market cap of £342.83 million and a P/E ratio of -18.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 47.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 53.74.
About Benchmark (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- The Institutions Go Long Saia, Inc In Q2
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.