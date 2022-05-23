Benjamin J. Lee Purchases 25,000 Shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Stock

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) CFO Benjamin J. Lee purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.70 per share, for a total transaction of $17,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 637,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,158.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HOFV stock opened at $0.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.60 million, a P/E ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $4.79.

Get Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment alerts:

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 52.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOFV. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 163.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 300.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,944 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (Get Rating)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.