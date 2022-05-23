Benjamin J. Lee Purchases 25,000 Shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Stock

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) CFO Benjamin J. Lee purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.70 per share, for a total transaction of $17,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 637,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,158.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of HOFV stock opened at $0.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.60 million, a P/E ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $4.79.
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 52.52%.
About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (Get Rating)
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.
