Berenberg Bank Lowers Britvic (LON:BVIC) Price Target to GBX 1,030

Britvic (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,080 ($13.31) to GBX 1,030 ($12.70) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 985 ($12.14) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($8.88) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 960 ($11.83) price target on shares of Britvic in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.07) price target on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 957.50 ($11.80).

Get Britvic alerts:

Shares of Britvic stock opened at GBX 825 ($10.17) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 822.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 866.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 21.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79. Britvic has a 12-month low of GBX 716.54 ($8.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,018 ($12.55).

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.