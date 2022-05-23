Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.20-$7.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

BERY stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.41. 19,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.82. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $51.40 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.56. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.26.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BERY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

