Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $76.00 price target on the technology retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.63% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Best Buy has outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has been benefiting from its omnichannel capabilities as well as investments in new membership program, technology, advertising and health strategy. These apart, the company’s strong supply-chain expertise, flexible store operating model and the ability to shift quickly to the digital mode constantly support its performance. Although Best Buy’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, both metrics declined year over year. Sales in the quarter were affected by higher constrained inventory and lower store hours in January, due to the omicron-induced staffing headwinds. Margins were soft in the reported quarter. For fiscal 2023, management envisions enterprise revenues of $49.3-$50.8 billion, indicating a decline from the last fiscal year’s figure.”

BBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

Shares of BBY stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $72.64. 577,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,047,035. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. Best Buy has a one year low of $69.07 and a one year high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.82.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total value of $113,715.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,584.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,097 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 6.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,761 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 24.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 11.9% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 112,118 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $11,852,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 120.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 204,062 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $21,571,000 after purchasing an additional 111,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

