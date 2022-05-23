Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Piper Sandler

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 113.87% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. B. Riley lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.83.
Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $17.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $512.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 12.14 and a quick ratio of 12.14. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.08 and a 1 year high of $62.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.13.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 424.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.99% of the company’s stock.
Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.
