Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Piper Sandler

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 113.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. B. Riley lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $17.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $512.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 12.14 and a quick ratio of 12.14. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.08 and a 1 year high of $62.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.13.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.25). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 568.71% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. Research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 424.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.