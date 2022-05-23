Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) Announces Dividend of GBX 21.40

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.40 ($0.27) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $20.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON BYG traded up GBX 34.04 ($0.43) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,276.04 ($16.06). The company had a trading volume of 436,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,367. Big Yellow Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,191 ($14.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,760 ($22.15). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 4.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,433.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,502.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06.

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BYG. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,140 ($14.35) to GBX 1,500 ($18.88) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Monday, March 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,720 ($21.64) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,375 ($17.30) price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,586.25 ($19.96).

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.