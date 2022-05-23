BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.59.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $18.94 on Monday. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $72.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average is $30.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 0.90.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 43.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 2,066 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $39,068.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,226.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 5,409 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $118,889.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,715 shares of company stock worth $4,379,630 over the last 90 days. 31.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,940,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,226,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,369,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,656,000 after purchasing an additional 711,750 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,003,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 207.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 934,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,040,000 after purchasing an additional 630,600 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

