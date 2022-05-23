Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.65.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BILI. Barclays lowered their price target on Bilibili from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. KGI Securities downgraded Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. CWM LLC bought a new position in Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Bilibili by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Bilibili by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Bilibili by 278.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Bilibili by 807.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $21.80 on Monday. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $129.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 35.05%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

