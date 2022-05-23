Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.35–$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $624.00 million-$625.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $599.76 million.Bill.com also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.14–$0.13 EPS.
Shares of BILL stock traded down $5.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.01. 14,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,512,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Bill.com has a one year low of $89.87 and a one year high of $348.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 2.32.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.90 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,003,423.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,811.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $1,167,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,217,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,687 shares of company stock valued at $16,094,897. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Bill.com by 1,278.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bill.com by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.
About Bill.com (Get Rating)
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
