Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.14–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $182.30 million-$183.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.84 million.Bill.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.35–$0.34 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on BILL. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Bill.com from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $284.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $247.64.

Shares of NYSE BILL traded down $5.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.01. The stock had a trading volume of 14,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,882. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.70 and its 200-day moving average is $218.46. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $89.87 and a 52 week high of $348.49. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 2.32.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,003,423.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,811.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.99, for a total transaction of $1,719,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,687 shares of company stock valued at $16,094,897. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 538.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,366,000 after purchasing an additional 319,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,375,000 after purchasing an additional 269,438 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Bill.com by 3,090.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 242,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,347,000 after purchasing an additional 234,624 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 152,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,016,000 after purchasing an additional 90,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 821,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 82,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,640,000 after acquiring an additional 82,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

