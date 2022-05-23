Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Bill.com from $285.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Bill.com from $366.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.64.

NYSE BILL opened at $118.63 on Monday. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $89.87 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 2.32.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 54.96%. The business had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.75, for a total transaction of $1,534,923.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,050 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $484,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,687 shares of company stock worth $16,094,897 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Bill.com by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Bill.com by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

